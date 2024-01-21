Palestinian Killed by Israel Over the 25 000

Three Palestinians were killed in the targeting of a civilian car in the Yarmouk Market in Gaza City, and a number of civilians who were killed in the bombing of a residential apartment in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City.

The figures of Palestinians killed by the Zionist occupatin forcess, since the beggining of the escalation of the war on October 7, toll the 25 100 in the Gaza strip an occupated West Bank according with the Gaza's Health Ministry.

"The Israeli occupation committed 15 massacres against families in Gaza, causing 178 deaths and 293 injuries, during the last 24 hours," the Gaza health authorities reported.

According with WAFA, a Palestinian news agency, dozens of citizens were killed this Sunday and injured in continuous Israeli bombardment on various areas of the Gaza Strip, specifically in the cities of Gaza and Khan Yunis.

Also the agency reported the killing of three Palestinians in the targeting of a civilian car in the Yarmouk Market in Gaza City, and a number of civilians who were killed in the bombing of a residential apartment in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City.

In addition WAFA informed that Karam Ahmed Abu Ajiram, 25, a freelance journalist, was killed as a result of an Israeli bombing of his house in Abasan Al-Kabira area, east of Khan Yunis.

By the saturation and destruction of the medical system in Israel and Palestinian territory, the injured have to being treated in a French field hospital aboard a ship off the coast of Egypt. The Dixmude, a French helicopter carrier, has been docked in the Egyptian port of El Arish, 50km (30 miles) west of the Gaza Strip, since November last year.