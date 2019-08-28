Palestinian Harvard Student Deported for Friend's Social Media

Harvard University is working to help the student, Ismail Ajjawi, so that he can start the upcoming academic year on campus.

A Palestinian refugee and student set to start his first academic year this fall at Harvard University was denied entry into the United States at Logan International Airport in Boston on Aug. 23. The student was deported to Lebanon, his country of residence, despite having a valid visa student and a scholarship, according to university The Crimson newspaper.

The Crimson reported that Ajjawi was deported after hours of interrogation. The student said U.S. officials took his phone and laptop, questioned him about his social media activity and religious practices.

"When I asked every time to have my phone back so I could tell them about the situation, the officer refused and told me to sit back in [my] position and not move at all," Ajjawi wrote in a statement after his deportation.

"After the five hours ended, she called me into a room, and she started screaming at me. She said that she found people posting political points of view that oppose the US on my friend[s] list."

The student answered he did not make political posts and had nothing to do with what his friends wrote, but the officer canceled his visa and told him he would be deported.

Senior director of free expression programs at PEN America, Summer Lopez, denounced on Tuesday the decision to bar Ajjawi from entering the U.S. saying it is “a move so perverse, so grotesque as to defy explanation.”

“Preventing people from entering the country because their friends critiqued the U.S. on social media shows an astounding disregard for the principle of free speech,” Lopez said.

"The idea that Ajjawi should be prevented from taking his place at Harvard because of his own political speech would be alarming; that he should be denied this opportunity based on the speech of others is downright lawless," her statement added.

Critics pointed out following the news that it has been very common for authorities to deport people with valid visas after searching their electronic devices.

“U.S. border agents are regularly using information gleaned in secondary inspection, including information they get from electronics,” said Tarek Izmail, a senior attorney in the Creating Law Enforcement Accountability & Responsibility program at CUNY School of Law.

“Information is being used to deny admission to people with valid tourist, student, and immigrant visas,” he added in a post on Twitter.

CBP is now regularly using information gleaned in secondary inspection, including and especially info they get from electronics, to deny admission to people with vaild tourist, student, and immigrant visas.



They've bragged about it to Congress.



(mini-thread) https://t.co/eVAL59G5cH — tarek z. ismail (@tarekzismail) August 27, 2019

In a testimony to U.S. lawmakers in September 2017, a top Customs and Border Protection (CBP) official said agents denied entry to 1,400 individuals after a secondary inspection in the 2017 fiscal year.

A spokesperson from Harvard said the university is working to help Ajjawi so that he can start the upcoming year on its campus that begins Sept. 3.

"The university is working closely with the student's family and appropriate authorities to resolve this matter so that he can join his classmates in the coming days," the spokesperson said.

It wasn't revealed precisely the contents of the social media that authorities used to deport the young student.