Palestinian Factions Call for Day of Rage To Support Prisoners

Leaders of Palestinian factions, including the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), on Thursday called for a day of rage on Friday to support Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Wasel Abu Yousef, a member of the executive committee of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), told reporters in Ramallah that all the West Bank and Gaza factions agreed to designate Friday as a day of rage.

"Friday will be a day of confrontation with the Israeli soldiers at roadblocks and checkpoints in solidarity with the prisoners and in rejection to the endless violations against their rights," Abu Yousef said.

In Gaza, Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) said in two separate press statements that they call on the Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem to join a day of rage on Friday. The PIJ calls on all Palestinian people to continue the state of anger and confrontation in the Palestinian territory, said Tariq Selmi, spokesman for the group in Gaza in a statement.

On Monday, six Palestinian prisoners escaped from the Gilboa prison in northern Israel through a tunnel they dug underneath the prison. Israeli authorities tightened their measures in all Israeli prisons later.

Tension and clashes between Palestinian prisoners and Israeli prison authorities continue in the prisons. For several consecutive days, Palestinians who are imprisoned in prisons such as Ofer or Ketziot have been protesting against a recent decision by the Israeli authorities, who intend to disperse 400 Islamic Jihad prisoners among prisons throughout the country.

The goal of the Prison Service is to separate the members of that organization and have only one of them in each of the prisons in the country. In reaction to the prisoners' resistance to the transfer process, the Israeli authorities canceled family visits to Palestinian prisoners until the end of the month.