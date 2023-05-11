Palestinian Death Toll From Israeli Airstrikes Reaches 25

So far, the Israeli occupation forces have killed 15 civilians, including six children. The number of wounded in Gaza now amounts to 79 people.

In the early hours of Thursday, Israel continued to indiscriminately shell the Gaza Strip, killing three citizens and wounding 15 people. From Tuesday until today, the Israeli occupation forces have left 25 Palestinians dead.

According to data from the Palestinian authorities, the Israeli bombardments have killed 15 civilians, including six children. The number of wounded in Gaza now amounts to 79 people.

Among the latest people killed was Ali Ghali, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (YIP) commander who was attacked by Israeli drones while he was in Khan Yunis, a city in southern Gaza. His brother and his niece, who were in the same apartment, also died.

In response to the incessant Israeli shelling, Palestinian resistance forces have launched some 469 rockets from the Gaza Strip, some of which managed to reach the Israeli cities of Beersheva and Tel Aviv.



In a few words, how Israel terrorizes Gaza's population and sanitizes the headlines#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/BKBA6ttj1E — Richard Medhurst (@richimedhurst) May 10, 2023

Contrary to what Israel usually claims, its airstrike is not discriminating between Palestinian resistance militants and civilians. The NGO Defense for Children International in Palestine condemned Israel for targeting residential buildings and killing children.

"There is no justification for bombing civilian houses and families," said Salah Abdul Ati, a Gaza-based human rights activist.

During a press conference held in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Israeli Defense Forces Spokesman Daniel Hagari expressed regret over the civilian casualties but said they were impossible to avoid because the YIJ operates in residential areas.