Palestinian Authority Ends Coronavirus Lockdown in West Bank

The prime minister of the Palestinian Authority warned that any increase in cases could lead to restrictions being restored.

Coronavirus confinement will end Tuesday in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced Monday, after a steady decline in new COVID-19 cases.

“Even as the curve rises worldwide… it is a testament to our society’s immune system and dedication that has led us to this moment, in which we can announce that we are approaching the end of these restrictions,” Shtayyeh said at a press conference in Ramallah.

Shops, businesses, as well as mosques, churches, and public parks will be allowed to operate again after two months of lockdown instituted following the confirmation of the first case of coronavirus in the city of Bethlehem in March.

"The easing in the measures and gradual return to normal life is being taken with caution," Shtayyeh said, stressing that social distancing measures will remain in place.

The prime minister also warned that any increase in cases could lead to restrictions being restored.

The resumption of activity Tuesday will coincide with the last day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Shtayyeh also said that government ministries and offices would reopen on Wednesday and that checkpoints set up to limit traffic between cities in the West Bank would be removed.

Public transport will also resume, as will cafes and restaurants, which will be subject to special restrictions that would be announced in the coming days, the PM said.

The lockdown was due to remain in place until 5 June but it came sooner than expected after few new cases were reported in recent weeks.

PA’s Health Ministry has confirmed 423 cases of Covid-19 in the West Bank and two deaths.

The pandemic has led to a 50 percent fall in commercial revenues, in a blow to an already ailing economy in which unemployment stands at almost 18 percent, local officials said.

In the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, the easing of measures has already begun several weeks ago. The illegally blockaded enclave has recorded 54 coronavirus cases and one death.