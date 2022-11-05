PM Gaston Browne Offered Closing Remarks at MEDays Forum 2022

The closing ceremony of MEDays 2022 was an opportunity to award the MEDays prize of the year.

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, offered closing remarks at the closing ceremony of MEDays Forum 2022 this Friday, in Morrocco.

The Prime Minister offered Antigua and Barbuda continued firm support for the Morrocan Automy Plan, he believes that it is the only possible solution to the issues in Western Sahara and the conflict at present.

The PM made reference to the several man-made crisis, with special regard to global injustices and inequity, political instability, terrorism, financial crimes and the pandemic of wars and desease that the world endures today.





The closing ceremony of MEDays 2022 was an opportunity to award the MEDays prize of the year. Awarded every year during the official opening and closing ceremonies, this prize is given to countries, personalities, institutions, organizations or companies that have made a decisive contribution to the development of countries in the South, or that have had a real added value in improving North-South or South-South relations.

This year, the President of Cape Verde, José Maria Pereira Neves, was chosen as the winner by the organizers, for having made Cape Verde an example of democracy and development.

The first MEDays Prize for Environment and Sustainable Development was awarded to His Majesty King Mohammed VI in 2009. José Maria Pereira Neves succeeds the President of Senegal Macky Sall, winner in 2019, and before him, Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda (2015), Mehdi Jomaa, then Prime Minister of Tunisia (2014), Diouncounda Traoré, then Interim President of Mali (2013), Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, then Leader of the Afghan Opposition (2010) but also Morgan Tsvangirai, then Prime Minister of Zimbabwe, MEDays Grand Prize 2008.