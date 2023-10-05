PDVSA Replaces Pipelines in Lake Maracaibo Recovery With Chinese Technology

This is part of the actions of the Master and Strategic Plan for the Rescue, Conservation and Sustainable Development of Lake Maracaibo.

In oil well 1400 located in the Maracaibo Lake Basin, a team of specialists of Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. continued with the laying of the flexible pipeline of Chinese technology that replaces the conventional or carbon steel pipeline.

This task, entrusted to the Venezuelan oil company by the Presidential Commission for the Recovery of Lake Maracaibo, will prevent crude leaks and reduce the environmental impact on Lake Maracaibo, besides protecting and increasing the integrity of oil production.

This was explained by the Western Production Manager, Jannier Viloria, who added that despite the illegal sanctions of the U.S. government, a total of 220 kilometers of high density polyethylene flexible pipes were laid in Lake Maracaibo, with a view to closing the year with 700 kilometers and henceforth producing these pipes in Venezuela.

"We had carried out this operation, but due to sanctions issues we had a stoppage. At this moment we have already established negotiations with Chinese companies, and we managed to obtain the pipe again, apart from this we are also buying the factory to produce flexible pipes here in the country," he said.

El reemplazo de tubería convencional por tubería flexible en el sistema que corresponde al Lago de Maracaibo forma parte del plan maestro para el rescate, conservación y desarollo sostenible del Lago. pic.twitter.com/jvBdsjfgB0 — PDVSA (@PDVSA) October 5, 2023

The tweet reads, "The replacement of conventional piping with flexible piping in the Maracaibo Lake system is part of the master plan for the rescue, conservation and sustainable development of the Lake."

Mechanical integrity of production

With the substitution of steel or carbon pipes for flexible ones, PDVSA will guarantee the mechanical integrity of oil production in the Maracaibo Lake basin, which is a key element driving the upturn in production, the Western Production Manager pointed out.

"Our potential in the West is an average of 800 thousand barrels, we are currently producing 194 thousand. Last year we were below 100 thousand barrels, we are in a recovery stage, these six months have been key. We have been able to obtain many components and replace some technologies, which is reflected in this upturn," he said.

With the coiled tubing plan they are aiming to close the year with 1,200 wells, when at present there are 800 category one wells, part of the production of PDVSA Occidente, which is defined in three types of crude: light, medium and heavy.

Manager Jannier Viloria described that PDVSA's workers now have a precise strategy on where to focus their efforts, mainly the migration of technology.

"The recovery is going to be progressive. Our installed capacity is what we have to aim at, well this migration of technology for the compression systems, since 98% of the production of Lake Maracaibo as such is by gas lift. We are currently evaluating some technologies from Russia, some in China, and as we bring in this equipment we will start up in phases", he explained.

Viloria emphasized the efforts to focus on crude that satisfies the domestic market, initially, and then they expect to focus on the production of a heavier crude that qualifies for export.

Sanctions against the Lake

The sanctions had consequences on the Zulian fresh water reservoir, Viloria stated, by preventing the acquisition of supplies necessary for the protection of the largest lake in South America and Latin America with more than 14,000 oil wells.

"The blockade was a factor that accelerated the contamination of Lake Maracaibo with hydrocarbons, although many people do not believe it, or deny or dismantle this version, we could not have access to the spare parts we needed, the issue of flexible piping, we could not continue to buy," he said.

In his opinion, the blockade was designed to target western production, it was something studied and precise.

"If we had had all these pipelines, all the pipelines would have had 100% mechanical integrity, and we would not have been impacted by all these types of leaks. We had an impact in terms of sanctions, pandemics, guarimba in the state, one of the most affected by all this."

He described as a lesson the moments of crisis that the industry has gone through and overcome, and expressed the conviction to go towards a recovery of production.