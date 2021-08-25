PAHO to Launch a New Platform To Boost Vaccine Distribution

On Wednesday Etienne announced that the organization will launch "a platform to boost regional vaccine manufacturing efforts," as regional leaders and organizations prepare to meet on August 27 to discuss the platform.
According to PAHO, Latin America and the Caribbean import ten times all the pharmaceutical products they produce, a situation that has aggravated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
#FromTheSouth News Bits | The Cuban regulatory authorities have just authorized the start of the second phase of clinical trials in pediatric age groups with the vaccine candidate Abdala.