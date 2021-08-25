PAHO to Launch a New Platform To Boost Vaccine Distribution

"Vaccine inequity remains the Achilles' heel of our response," PAHO Director Dr. Carissa Etienne said. "A handful of companies produce all the world's supply of COVID-19 vaccines," the official added.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned on Wednesday that vaccines inequality is the main obstacle to advance the immunization campaign in the region.

"The ongoing #COVID19 vaccination �� crisis must be a wake-up call that we must expand regional pharmaceutical production so we can be in the driver’s seat of our own pandemic �� responses"



On Wednesday Etienne announced that the organization will launch "a platform to boost regional vaccine manufacturing efforts," as regional leaders and organizations prepare to meet on August 27 to discuss the platform.

According to PAHO, Latin America and the Caribbean import ten times all the pharmaceutical products they produce, a situation that has aggravated during the COVID-19 pandemic.