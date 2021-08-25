    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Haiti

PAHO to Launch a New Platform To Boost Vaccine Distribution

  • According to PAHO, Latin America and the Caribbean import ten times all the pharmaceutical products they produce.

    According to PAHO, Latin America and the Caribbean import ten times all the pharmaceutical products they produce. | Photo: Twitter/ @ButaroHospital

Published 25 August 2021 (4 hours 18 minutes ago)
Opinion

"Vaccine inequity remains the Achilles' heel of our response," PAHO Director Dr. Carissa Etienne said. "A handful of companies produce all the world's supply of COVID-19 vaccines," the official added.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned on Wednesday that vaccines inequality is the main obstacle to advance the immunization campaign in the region. 

RELATED:

Latin America Has Vaccinated Only One Out of Five People

"Vaccine inequity remains the Achilles' heel of our response," PAHO Director Dr. Carissa Etienne said. "A handful of companies produce all the world's supply of COVID-19 vaccines," the official added.

On Wednesday Etienne announced that the organization will launch "a platform to boost regional vaccine manufacturing efforts," as regional leaders and organizations prepare to meet on August 27 to discuss the platform.

According to PAHO, Latin America and the Caribbean import ten times all the pharmaceutical products they produce, a situation that has aggravated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags

PAHO COVID-19 vaccination

People

Carissa Etienne

Reuters, PAHO
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.