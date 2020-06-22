Palestinian Authority to Draft Resolution to UNSC Over Israel's Annexation Plan

In the meantime, U.S. officials will gather to discuss whether to give Israel a green light for its annexation projects set for July 1.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) said Monday that it will present to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) a draft resolution against the Israeli plan to annex parts of the West Bank.

Palestinian diplomat Saeb Erekat told the Voice of Palestine radio that the upcoming UNSC will discuss the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the Israeli annexation plan.

"The meeting will be held at the level of ministers and is very important in the efforts to present a draft resolution to the UN Security Council, despite the United States veto," said Erekat.

"We have unprecedented support of 192 member states out of 194 members of the United Nations General Assembly, that reject the Israeli move," he added.

He also noted that a memorandum endorsed by at least 150 United States members of Congress, will be issued declaring their rejection of the Israeli annexation.

In the meantime, a senior U.S. administration official said Monday that the U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, will be in Washington to meet officials including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz to discuss whether to give Israel a green light for its plan, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s target date approaches.

U.S. President Donald Trump could also join in, Reuters has reported.

Under Trump’s Middle East peace proposal, unveiled in January, it is envisaged that the U.S. would recognize the Jewish settlements - built on land that the Palestinians seek for a state - as part of Israel.

Encouraged by Trump’s push, Netanyahu has set July 1 as the date to launch his project of extending sovereignty over the illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, hoping for a green light from Washington.

Most countries view Israel’s settlements on occupied land as illegal, and Palestinian leaders have voiced outrage at the prospect of annexation.