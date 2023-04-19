Over Half Of Mexicans Highly Trust Amlo - Inegi

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) released a survey Wednesday revealing that Mexico's president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is highly trusted by 50.9 percent of the population.

Citizens involved in the survey were asked to evaluate their level of trust in the President from 0 (not at all) to 10 (totally).

Inegi indicates that 50.9 percent showed a high level of trust by giving a rating of 8 to 10 to their confidence in the president, while 16.9 percent gave it 6 to 7. Meanwhile, 14.1 percent gave it 4 to 5, while 17.6 percent rated their confidence from 0 to 3.

The city where López Obrador obtained the highest rating was Piedras Negras with 8.4, while the lowest was in the municipality of Benito Juárez in Mexico City, with 4.2.

According to INEGI's ENSU 80% of the population trusts the President; in the Navy 87.5%; 83.4% in the Army and 76% in the National Guard, survey results for the first quarter of 2023. Confidence in institutions increases with Q4.

The President of Mexico obtained a higher level of trust compared to governors or mayors. In the case of governors, the survey reports a trust level of 31.8 percent of the population, and for mayors of 29.2 percent.

The survey was conducted in 75 cities of interest, including Mexico City. Inegi included for the first time the category of trust in public administration actors in the National Urban Public Safety Survey (ENSU).