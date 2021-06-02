Over 95 Million Mexicans To Cast Ballots in June 6 Election

Electoral authorities set 162,815 polling stations nationwide to elect over 21.4 million federal and local public posts.

On Sunday, over 95 million Mexicans are called to head to the poll in subnational elections to select new federal and local authorities.

Besides the 500 seats of the National Lower Chamber, electors will vote for representatives in 30 subnational congresses, 15 governorships, and 900 city councils and municipal boards. National Electoral Institute (INE) noted that 21,383,000 posts are at stake.

The incumbent governor will be renewed in the states of Baja California, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Chihuahua, Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Nayarit, Nuevo Leon, Queretaro, San Luis Potosi, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tlaxcala, and Zacatecas.

INE plans to set up 162,815 polling stations where COVID-19 health measures must be observed. Likewise, 1,463,000 citizens will be in charge of vote reception and counting with the assistance of over 50,000 electoral supervisors.

The closing @oraculus_mx poll of polls projects these results for the Lower House ahead of #Mexico's midterm elections on Sunday:

MORENA & allies = 312 seats

Va por México (PRI-PAN-PRD) = 170

The June 6 elections will be monitored by almost 3 million representatives from political parties. So far, 559 international observers have also been accredited.

The first electoral results will be released on Sunday night through the Preliminary Electoral Results Program managed by INE.

Analysts agree that political tensions are focused on achieving the majority in the Lower Chamber, which is currently held by the ruling National Renovation Movement (Morena) party.