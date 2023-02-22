Over 900,000 Asylum Applicants Arrived In Europe In 2022

This figure is the highest registered in Europe since 2016 when 1.2 million asylum seekers arrived on this continent after the start of the armed conflict in Syria.

In a report presented on Wednesday, the European Union Agency for Asylum (AUEA) said that it registered over 966,000 asylum applications in EU countries, Switzerland and Norway.

This is the highest number of asylum requests processed in Europe since 2016 when 1.2 million asylum seekers arrived on this continent after the start of the armed conflict in Syria.

The AUEA notes that this increase is mainly due to the ease of COVID-19 restrictions and the Ukrainian conflict, which triggered international food and energy insecurity.

About four million Ukrainians have fled their country to seek "special temporary protection" status in Europe, putting this region's asylum system under considerable pressure. Currently, 28,000 citizens of this country have obtained such status.

Unaccompanied minors made 43,000 asylum applications in Europe during 2022, the highest record registered since 2015. Syrians (132,000) and Afghans (129,000) remain by far the first claimants for protection, followed by Turkish citizens (55,000).

Over 90 people drowned in the Mediterranean this weekend trying to reach Europe.



Over 22,000 have died or gone missing since 2014.



The UN condemned Europe's unequal treatment of asylum seekers: It ended rescues in the Mediterranean but accepted 4 million Ukrainian refugees. pic.twitter.com/hXQleH2x5L — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 5, 2022

About 43,000 Colombians also submitted this request in this period, a figure that exceeds three times the demands presented by citizens of this South American country in 2021. The AUEA stressed that the last year’s asylum applications approval rate in Europe was the highest in five years. During this period, European authorities decided to grant refugee status to over 40 percent of applicants who requested so. Such an approval rate, however, is not equitable. While 86 percent of the asylum requests made by Ukrainians were accepted, only one percent of the applications submitted by nationals of India, Moldova, Northern Macedonia, and Vietnam was approved.