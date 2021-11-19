Over 80% of Cuba's Population Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

According to the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap), 8,951,589 people are fully vaccinated, which represents just over 80% of the Cuban population.

At the end of November 17, 27,741,924 doses of the Cuban vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala had been administered in the country.

To date, 10,110,794 people have received at least one dose of one of the Cuban vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala. Of these, 9,146,468 people have already received a second dose and 8,484,662 people have received a third dose.

El 80% de la población cubana ha recibido el esquema completo de vacunación. Logros de #CubaVive que, a pesar del injusto bloqueo al que es sometida desde hace más de 60 años, mucho hace por la salud de su pueblo.#HéroesDeLaSalud #CubaPorLaVida pic.twitter.com/OErrgX0KOF — Ministerio de Salud Pública de Cuba (@MINSAPCuba) November 19, 2021

"80% of the Cuban population has been fully vaccinated. Achievements of #CubaVive which, despite the unjust blockade to which it has been subjected for more than 60 years, does a lot for the health of its people."

Cuba is the most vaccinated country in Latin America, boasts the highest number of dosis administered per 100 inhabitants, and is within the Top 5 most vaccinated countries worldwide.