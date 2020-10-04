Over 700 Hondurans From the Migrant Caravan Return to Their Country

Of the 704 Honduran that returned to the country, 472 are adults and 232 minors.

Honduras' National Migration Institute Sunday confirmed that 704 members of the caravan trying to reach the U.S. have returned to the Central American nation in the last 48 hours.

Of the 704 Honduran that returned to the country, 472 are adults and 232 minors, who came back through three border points with Guatemala: Omoa, Ocotepeque and Copan.

On Thursday, a group of approximately 3,000 Hondurans entered irregularly into Guatemalan territory.

This is the largest caravan since the Central American governments closed their borders to prevent the COVID-19 spread.

Guatemala's government claimed that it would take measures to stop the migrants for putting the country's health situation at risk. It also announced that authorities will therefore deport them. "The land borders have remained open and operating for the entry and return of Hondurans, expediting and facilitating the entry of our citizens back to the country," INM Director Carolina Menjivar showed. "We reiterate that people who enter another country irregularly, are exposed to immediate deportation and other sanctions," she said. Guatemala's Migration Institute stated that another 1,000 Hondurans maintain their intention to reach Mexico and later the U.S.