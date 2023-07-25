Over 4,000 Viewers Watch Films at the Global Values Forum

On Monday, 24 July, the III International Forum of Young Filmmakers "Global Values" ended in Sevastopol. Films of the winners and participants of the competition were watched by more than four thousand viewers. For the first time the screenings were held at two summer venues of the city during the forum days from 21 to 24 July.

At the forum "Global Values" were presented the works of young filmmakers from 10 countries: Iran, China, Russia, Senegal, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Slovakia, Belgium.

The main programme included 17 short films. Their authors not only presented their films, but also visited the sights of Sevastopol and Crimea: Cape Fiolent, Laspinsky Pass, Resurrection Church, Baydar Gate and the foot of Mangup-Kale Mountain.

Armel Deion Kukpemeji from Senegal travelled outside the African continent for the first time. His dramatic adventure film "The Last Fisherman" won the Global Values competition. Armel will take home his first film prize and new ideas for his work.

Iranian director Emir Valinejad is in second place with his film "The Tehran Experience". In third place is Kirill Karmanov from Greece with the film "Black Sea Greeks and their Neighbours".

In addition to the screenings of short films by the competitors, the programme included special screenings of feature-length films "On Exhalation" and "The Adventures of Little Bahi". The films were presented to the audience by Alexander Galibin, director, People's Artist of Russia, winner of the prize of the President of the Russian Federation, and Anastasia Samylova, actress, winner of the Best Actress prize of the XX Open Russian Film and Theatre Festival "Amur Autumn".

The project "Global Values" within the VGIK International Student Festival was initiated by the company "Innopraktika". The competition and the forum in Sevastopol are the development of this theme, new formats of international cooperation and support for young filmmakers.

The Global Values Forum is a platform for creating a youth movement based on cultural dialogue between Russia and other countries.

The Global Values Forum is organised with the support of Mikhail Razvozhayev, Governor of Sevastopol. The forum is organised by Innopraktika and the VGIK-Debut Production Centre.

"Innopraktika" is a non-state development institute that implements projects aimed at the growth of national human capital, including through the development of structures and mechanisms of the innovation economy.