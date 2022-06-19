Over 39 Million Colombians Elect Their President on This Day

In the first electoral round that took place on May 29, Gustavo Petro obtained 40.32 percent of votes and Rodolfo Hernandez reached 28.15 percent.

On Sunday, June 19, Colombians will participate in the second round of presidential elections in which the Historical Pact candidate Gustavo Petro and the League of Anti-Corruption Rulers candidate Rodolfo Hernandez are vying for the presidency for the 2022-2026 term.

Over 39 million citizens are called to participate in this political process that will begin at 08:00 local time (13:00 GMT) and will end at 16:00 local time (21:00 GMT). Some 970,000 Colombians living abroad who began voting on June 13 will also participate.

The Civil Registry, which is the institution in charge of organizing the elections, confirmed that over 12,500 voting stations have been set up throughout the country.

In the first electoral round that took place on May 29, the former guerrilla fighter Petro obtained 40.32 percent of votes and the far-right politician Hernandez reached 28.15 percent.

According to @Indepaz, during Iván Duque Márquez's term in office, 930 social leaders were murdered, 126 of which were women. These figures are close to the worst period of violence #Colombia has faced in recent decades. @telesurenglish @PBIColombiahttps://t.co/Sx2rKsrPki pic.twitter.com/w3oUMrl0Cr — Peace Brigades USA (@pbiusa) June 18, 2022

Through a video broadcast on social networks on Saturday, Petro invited his compatriots to participate in an electoral process in which he knew the future of Colombia and their families.

"On this occasion, it's not about deciding between Petro or Hernandez. It's about something much more transcendent, it's about the Colombia we want," he said.

"It's about deciding if we want to continue going backwards or forwards, if we want to continue in the past and in women's inequality, or if we want to move forward together to enforce our rights."