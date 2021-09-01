    • Live
Over 30 Percent of World's Trees at Risk of Extinction - Report

    The report warns that such a devastation rate "poses a risk for a wider ecosystem collapse." | Photo: Twitter/@Nate_Smelle

Published 1 September 2021
The BGCI Secretary-General Paul Smith said in a statement that “this report is a wake-up call to everyone around the world that trees need help."

Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI) published on Wednesday a report revealing that a third of the world’s tree species are at risk of extinction and hundreds more are about to be wiped out.

The breakthrough study explains that at least 17,500 tree species, which represent 30 percent worldwide, are at risk of extinction while 440 species have less than 50 specimens in the wild.

The report warns that such a devastation rate "poses a risk for a wider ecosystem collapse." The BGCI Secretary-General Paul Smith said in a statement that “this report is a wake-up call to everyone around the world that trees need help."

The most vulnerable tree species include magnolias and dipterocarps, often found in Southeast Asian rainforests, as well as Oak trees, maple trees, and ebonies.

Al Jazeera, The Guardian
by teleSUR/esf-MS
