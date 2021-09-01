Over 30 Percent of World's Trees at Risk of Extinction - Report

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
I have already subscribed | Do not show this message again
Boletines
Your email has been successfully registered.
The BGCI Secretary-General Paul Smith said in a statement that “this report is a wake-up call to everyone around the world that trees need help."
Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI) published on Wednesday a report revealing that a third of the world’s tree species are at risk of extinction and hundreds more are about to be wiped out.
The report warns that such a devastation rate "poses a risk for a wider ecosystem collapse." The BGCI Secretary-General Paul Smith said in a statement that “this report is a wake-up call to everyone around the world that trees need help."
The most vulnerable tree species include magnolias and dipterocarps, often found in Southeast Asian rainforests, as well as Oak trees, maple trees, and ebonies.