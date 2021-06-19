Over 200k Jamaicans Have Been Shot With Astrazeneca Vaccine

Kingston, St. Andrew, St Catherine, St James, and Manchester have the largest number of vaccinated populations.

On Saturday, Health Ministry official Melody Ennis confirmed that over 220,000 Jamaicans have received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

She noted that 51,908 people have completed the vaccination process, while 168,758 people have only received one dose. These figures account for 6.2 percent of the Caribbean island's population.

“Please be reminded that persons are not fully protected until after they have received both doses and, of course, this is 14 days after the second dose," Ennis said to keep public awareness.

"Even though you have received both doses and you are fully protected, the protocols remain in place,” she added.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton says Jamaica is expected to receive its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in August. https://t.co/8LwsrPcOBG — Jamaica Observer (@JamaicaObserver) June 11, 2021

The regions accounting for the majority of vaccinated people are Kingston and St. Andrew, followed by St Catherine, St James, and Manchester.

Jamaica started a the vaccination campaign on March 10 after getting its first batch of vaccines from the COVAX facility.

As of Saturday morning, the country had reported 49,607 COVID-19 cases and 1,031 related deaths.

