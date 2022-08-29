Over 17 400 Monkeypox Cases Detected in the US

According to the agency, as of last Friday the nation reported a total of 17 432 known cases of the disease nationwide.
The state of California accumulates the highest rate of positive cases of the disease with 3 291 infections; New York follows with 3 124 and then Florida with 1 739 infections.
The director of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky said the U.S. has the highest number of monkeypox cases in the world.
