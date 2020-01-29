Over 120 Trans People Murdered in Brazil in 2019: Study

Most of the murders in Brazilian territory took place in the northeastern region, were 45 transgender persons were killed.

Brazil is still the most perilous country in the world for transexual people, according to the report issued Wednesday by LGBT rights association Antra on the National Day of the Visibility of Trans people.

According to the document, 124 trans people - whose gender identity does not match their sex assigned at birth - have been murdered since 2019. Mexico, in the second overall place, reported half that number.

Most of the murders in Brazilian territory took place in the northeastern region, were 45 transgender persons were killed.

However, in terms of absolute quantities, Sao Saulo was the state with most deaths last year, with 21. Ceará (North East) follows closely, with 11. The suspects were identified only in eight percent of the cases.

Another fact explains the gravity of the violence, as 80 percent of the murders were "cruel," that is, most of the deaths took place following excessive violence.

"LGBT-phobia, especially transphobia, is structural of our society. As a result, this work tells the population in general that the trans (people) are extremely vulnerable and marginated," the Secretary of Political Articulation for Antra and author of the report Bruna Benevides said.

She added that Brazil dropped from position 55 to 68 in the ranking of safe countries for the LGBT population.