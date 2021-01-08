Over 10 Officials Resign From President Trump's Cabinet

The resignations come after a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters took over the Congress to reject Joe Biden's certification as President-elect.

Pointing out their discord to the violent actions aimed at disrupting the certification of electoral results, twelve senior officials and White House's member staff have resigned so far.

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos became the second official in the current presidential Cabinet to resign, following the violent events unleashed by President Donald Trump's supporters at Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

She pointed out that there was no "mistaking" the impact Trump's rhetoric had on the situation, adding that the violent breach was "the inflection point" for her.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao was the first cabinet member to step down while also noting the unrest had "deeply troubled" her in a way that she could not stand aside.

"Yesterday, our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supports of the President stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed," Chao wrote.

IMPORTANT: This is a video I captured inside one of the offices of Nancy Pelosi after dozens of alleged Trump supporters occupied it



It seems that staff left in such a hurry that they forgot to lock the doors because there were no signs of forced entry



Some vandalized it pic.twitter.com/EWFeYuiMek — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 7, 2021

Former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney resigned as Special Envoy to Northern Ireland on Wednesday night. The decision was also allowed by the National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger, the Cybersecurity Adviser John Costello, and the White House Council of Economic Advisers Acting Chairman Tyler Goodspeed.

The resignations also touched First Lady Melania Trump's team, starting with that of the Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham. The Social Secretary Rickie Niceta and Press Secretary Sarah Matthews also stepped down.

The violent storming of the Capitol by a mob of Trump's supporters left five people dead and around 70 detained. It was intended to prevent congressmen from certifying the electoral victory of the President-elect Joe Biden.

Lawmakers from both the Republican and the Democrat parties have condemned Trump's responsibility in the attack while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has promoted an impeachment based on the 25th Amendment to expel Trump out of office.