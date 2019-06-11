Over 10 Films To Compete in 15th Venezuelan Film Festival

A total of 13 films will compete in the 15th edition of Venezuelan Film Festival in Caracas from June 14 to 20.

The 15th edition of Venezuela’s most prominent film festival, the Merida Festival of Venezuelan Cinema will be held from June 14 to 20, where national cinematographic productions will be showcased and celebrated.

This year the festival won’t take place in Merida as it usually does, but in the capital city of Caracas instead.

A total of 120 seats will be available for 6 days during which 13 Venezuelan films in competition will be showcased: Amnesia by Gabriel Marino, Arpón by Tom Espinoza, Canción de las sombras by Roque Zambrano, Cumbres borrascosas by Tony Rodríguez, Historias pequeñas by Rafael Marziano, Jazmines by Lídice by Rubén Sierra, La cula by José Salavarría, La noche de dos lunas by Miguel Ferrari, Operación Orión by Rubén Hernández Ramón, Parque Central by Luis Alberto Lamata, Peleador nocturno by Mario Pagano, Voy por ti by Carmen La Roche, and Yo imposible by Patricia Ortega.

Journalists Juan Antonio González and Alexandra Cariani, producer Pedro Mezquita and filmmakers Geyka Urdaneta and Luis Rodríguez will be in charge of awarding Best Direction, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Script, Art Direction, Photography Direction, Editing, Sound, Camera, Music, Casting, Makeup and Costume prizes.

In addition, a list of short films will be showcased along with Araya a documentary by Margot Benacerraf which won Critics' Prize at the Cannes Film Festival 60 years ago. The documentary, late journalist and cultural promoter Pablo Antillano and filmmaker Joaquín Cortés, will receive a tribute.

The director of the film festival Karina Gómez said the festival is being held in Caracas as an exception this year only and will hopefully return to Merida. "We have the desire to return to the Andean region for the next editions but when conditions will be better. Merida today is in a critical situation," she lamented.

This year's festival will not include the complementary activities like the Cine Átomo marathon, which was held as part of the festival since 2007, however, Gómez and her four-person team are not discouraged, they hope to take up these activities again next year.

The festival started in 2005 and has been created to promote and reward national cinematographic production.

The festival comes in at a time when the country is facing harsh and illegal U.S. sanctions asphyxiating its economy.​​​​​​, affecting all sectors of life including this festival and its activities. The country has also been a victim of repeated attacks against its electric grid system which continue to occur outside of the capital Caracas, affecting electric and water services as well as transport schedules.