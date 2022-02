Ottawa Declares State of Emergency Amid Truckers' Protest

About 5,000 people and 1,000 tractor-trailers and personal vehicles squeezed into downtown Ottawa to join in on the second week of a protest.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson on Sunday declared a state of emergency to deal with a nine-day protest that has disrupted the core of the Canadian capital.

The declaration "reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government," said a statement issued by the city.

Peter Sloly, the chief of the Ottawa Police Service, told a special meeting of the police board on Saturday that his force does not "have sufficient resources to adequately and effectively address this situation while adequately and effectively providing policing in this city."

Watson said that the thousands of protesters "are calling the shots" and have made the situation -- where trucks have clogged residential streets and have kept their horns honking well into the night -- out of control. "They have far more people than we have police officers and I've indicated to the chief that we have to be much nimbler and proactive when it comes to these activities," the Ottawa mayor stressed.

�� 10.1 billion COVID vaccine doses have been administered



�� 61% of world population with at least 1 dose



�� Total doses per 100 people

High-income countries: 183

Upper-middle income: 181

Lower-middle income: 99

Low income: 14



Our data on vaccinations: https://t.co/3imP7PqURn pic.twitter.com/YxaagfuFy8 — Our World in Data (@OurWorldInData) February 3, 2022

On Saturday, about 5,000 people and 1,000 tractor-trailers and personal vehicles squeezed into downtown Ottawa to join in on the second week of a protest, which was initially intended to voice opposition to the Canadian government's vaccine requirement for truckers crossing the Canada-United States border.

Over the past week, the protest morphed into an occupation, and this weekend, Sloly characterized it as a "siege," while a city councilor called it an act of "terrorism," following reports of protesters involved in assaults and acts of vandalism.

Police have made a few arrests and issued more than 450 tickets. But Ottawa residents want tougher action taken and have called on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take action. One major ask he has declined to agree to, thus far, is calling on the Canadian Armed Forces to disperse the crowds and their vehicles.