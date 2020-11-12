Belize's Opposition Leader John Briceño Wins Election

The election came amid concerns over the growing number of COVID-19 infections in the Central American nation.

Opposition People’s United Party (PUP) leader John Briceño Thursday will be sworn as Belize’s Prime Minister after romping to victory in the country’s general elections that took place on November 11, 2020.

On Wednesday, Briceno became the fifth Prime Minister to take office in Belize since independence in 1981. The PUP also reached 26 of the 31 Parliament seats.

Patrick Faber, leader of the former ruling movement United Democratic Party (UDP), conceded defeat as he congratulated Briceño for PUP victory.

“My Gоvеrnmеnt will wоrk fоr аll Веlіzеаnѕ,” Вrісеñо said ѕреаkіng frоm hіѕ nаtіvе Оrаngе Wаlk city on Wеdnеѕdау nіght.

Prime Minister of Belize Dean Barrow says the general elections will proceed as scheduled on Wednesday even as the country continues to mop up following the passage of Tropical Storm Eta over the past 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/u3cLTtq6O2 — HĪPMAGAZINE.ORG (@hipmagazineorg) November 10, 2020

Belize’s people enabled the UDP to reach its fourth consecutive term in government. Before elections, UDP leader and Prime Minister Dean Barrow retired from the electoral race. “81 percent of the registered voters cast their ballots, which means that there was a high attendance despite the severe flooding left by Tropical Storm Eta,” Belize Elections and Boundaries Department informed. As reported by Associated Press, the vote also occurred amid concerns over the growing number of COVID-19 infections in the Central American country and a stagnant economy.