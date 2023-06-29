Opposition Leader in Sierra Leone Admitted His Loss

Supporters of the re-elected president expressed confidence in his administration, particularly in the economic field and the creation of jobs for young people.

Samura Kamara, the opposition candidate in the presidential elections in Sierra Leone, admitted his defeat to Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bayo in the voting process that took place in the country on last June 26.

According to the results of the count, the current president, Julius Maada Bio, was re-elected with almost 57 percent of the votes for a second consecutive term against the aspirations of his main challenger, Samura Kamara, who registered 41.16.

The losing opposition leader, who received 41.16% of the vote, said during a press conference that he admits losing to his opponent, and pointed out that his supporters were attacked in at least three constituencies yesterday.

It should be noted that the losing opposition leader had run in a presidential election race against Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bayo in 2018, who leads the ruling Sierra Leone People's Party. Bayo´s political party won at that time its first presidential term and his supporters won 132 seats in the country's parliament

In a post on his Twitter social network profile, Kamara further described the results as “not credible”, after the APC leadership on Monday condemned in a statement what it described as “lack of inclusiveness, transparency and accountability” on the part of the electoral commission.

He also criticized the lack of information from the polling stations, assured that “the results were fabricated” and reaffirmed “the victory” of the opposition grouping.

On their side, observers from the European Union said in a press conference that during the voting there was “lack of communication and transparency on the part of the electoral authority, which caused distrust in the consultation process.”

