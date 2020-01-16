Operation 'Dead Ports' Makes Macron Feel the Workers' Strength

Dockers have paralyzed the ports in response to the French government's intransigence.

The dockers' strike keeps French ports blocked for the third consecutive day, an action that responds to the call made by the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform proposal.​​​

"The strike is alive and it is also at the ports," the CGT Secretary Philippe Martinez said and added that a lot of citizens are not convinced that Macron's reforms are fair.

The Corsica island has felt the effects of the "Dead Ports" strike that began on Tuesday and will last until Friday.

Le Havre, Rouen, Calais, and Dunkirk ports woke up without activity and no ships were loaded or unloaded.

Similarly, in the west of the country, all the Saint Nazaire's terminals were paralyzed, something that did not happen in more than 10 years.

In La Rochelle port, access to the refinery was also obstructed, preventing oil tankers from refueling. Near Bordeaux, the Bassens terminal has also remained blocked.

"Operation Dead Ports: we give up nothing"

The Marseille port was equally inactive, being docked all the ferries connecting the continent with Corsica, where food shortages are already evident.

According to the union, the protest has been complied with by almost all port workers, although some ships are still sailing.

Over the last 43 days, thousands of French workers and professionals have been protesting against a pension reform that will worsen the situation of retirees.​​​​​​

Since President Macron has not offered satisfactory answers to people's requests, the main French labor unions convened a new nationwide mobilization on January 24, when it is expected that the Council of Ministers approves the reform proposal.