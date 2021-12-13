One in Every 100 Seniors in US Died of COVID-19, CDC Data Show

A total of 590,089 people aged 65 and older have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, out of the 54.1 million individuals in this age population, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures.

About one in every 100 Americans aged 65 years and older have died from COVID-19, according to the latest data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A total of 590,089 people aged 65 and older have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, out of the 54.1 million individuals in this age population, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures.

By Dec. 8, a total of 178,912 seniors aged between 65 and 74 have died from COVID-19. The 75-84 age group saw 203,422 deaths, while the 85 years and older group saw 207,755 deaths, CDC data show.

For people younger than 65, about 1 in about 1,400 Americans have died from COVID-19, The New York Times reported.

Older Americans had suffered more than other age groups from the pandemic. They have been known to be more vulnerable to severe cases and deaths.

The United States is bracing for a winter surge, driven by the Delta variant and the new Omicron strain. COVID-19 cases have increased by about 45 percent over the last month. The new threats have been especially stressful for senior people.

Omicron infection cases have been found in at least 29 U.S. states as of Monday, CDC data show.