One Million Cubans Have Been Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Health authorities’ purpose is to get 70 percent of the population vaccinated in September and all Cubans immunized before 2021.

On Tuesday, Cuba’s Health Ministry (MINSAP) announced that one million citizens have completed the three-dose COVID-19 vaccination schedule and at least two million people have been administrated the first dose of Sovereign 02 or Abdala vaccines.

MINSAP Epidemiology Director Francisco Duran explained that a high vaccination coverage lowers the overall amount of virus able to spread in the population, which will allow to achieve herd immunity faster.

Currently, health authorities’ purpose is to get 70 percent of the population vaccinated in September and all Cubans immunized before.

The Finlay Institute of Vaccines (IFV) reported that Sovereign 02 vaccine has shown an effectiveness of 62 percent with two injections. In the case of the Abdala vaccine, the effectiveness has reached 92.28 percent in clinical trials.

“For us, an end to the Cuban blockade means a fair chance for the Cuban People to unleash their potential and realise their developmental aspirations.”- @NevilleGertze as Namibia supports the Resolution calling for #EndCubanEmbargo ���� ���� pic.twitter.com/95jBzAush7 — Permanent Mission of Namibia (@NamibiaUN) June 23, 2021

On Tuesday, Cuba reported a new record of daily coronavirus infections with 3,080 confirmed cases. For this reason, President Miguel Diaz-Canel's administration approved a new plan to face the pandemic. The new epidemiological measures include placing all provinces on alert for community transmission, avoiding high concentrations of people in all scenarios, and reducing the mobility of citizens. As of June 29, Cuba had reported 188,023 COVID-19 cases and 1,270 related deaths, 17 of which were recorded in the previous day.