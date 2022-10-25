    • Live
One Dead and 2 Injured in Prison Riot in Guayaquil, Ecuador

  • Soldiers enter the Litoral Penitentiary, Guayaquil, Ecuador, Oct. 24, 2022.

    Soldiers enter the Litoral Penitentiary, Guayaquil, Ecuador, Oct. 24, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/ @RadioMorena640

Published 25 October 2022 (5 hours 6 minutes ago)
So far this year, over 100 inmates have died violently in Ecuadorian prisons and more than 450 have been murdered since 2020.

On Monday, the Ecuadorian prison authorities reported that one person died and two other inmates were injured during a new brawl at the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil City.

Through social networks, it was known that the gang fight included shots and the detonation of at least one explosive device. This situation showed once again that the Ecuadorian authorities do not control what happens inside the prisons.

"Unfortunately there was a new confrontation at the Guayas prison between members of organized crime groups," the National Comprehensive Care Service (SNAI) director Guillermo Rodriguez said.

Previously, on Oct. 3, another brawl in the Latacunga prison in the province of Cotopaxi left 16 dead and 43 wounded, including Leandro Norero, accused of leading a drug gang.

The tweet reads, "At 7:38 pm on Oct. 24, military tanks entered the Litoral Penitentiary after clashes between organized crime groups."

Two days later, another massacre took place in the Guayaquil Penitentiary, where 13 inmates were killed and 18 wounded. This was the ninth prison massacre since 2020.

So far this year, over 100 inmates have died violently in Ecuadorian prisons and more than 450 have been murdered since 2020.

Human rights groups have described the prevailing situation as a "prison genocide" given that President Guillermo Lasso's administration has shown his inability to control the situation.

