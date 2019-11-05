One Dead, 45 Injured in Grenade Attack in Kashmir's Srinagar

Earlier VK Birdi, one of Srinagar's top police officials, said in a statement one person had died and at least 14 were injured.

One person died and at least 45 were injured on Monday in a grenade attack in Indian-administered Kashmir's main city of Srinagar, Indian officials said, in the bloodiest incident since New Delhi stripped the region of special status on Aug. 5.

The injured, including three Indian paramilitary police, have been admitted to one of three hospitals after the blast on Hari Singh High Street in the center of the city, said the officials, who declined to be named. One person is in a critical condition, they said.

The Muslim-majority Kashmir valley claimed by both India and Pakistan has been in turmoil since New Delhi announced it would strip the territory of its long-held autonomy and statehood.

The region is observing an indefinite shutdown since Aug. 5 as the government has deployed additional troops numbering in tens of thousands in the troubled region to implement Section 144, which does not allow more than four persons to assemble.

The ruling over occupied Kashmir will now allow Indian Hindus to purchase properties in Jammu and Kashmir, which activists say warned would be a similar policy to that of Israeli settlements in Palestine.

Along with revoking the special status, the government divided the state in two Union Territories, meaning they will be ruled by the federal government while losing statehood.

Access to postpaid mobile phones was only restored on Oct. 14 and the internet remains cut off for the Muslim-majority area's more than seven million people. While hundreds of local politicians, lawyers, and activists still remain in detention.