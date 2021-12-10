On Human Rights Day, Venezuela Ratifies Defense of Human Rights

Venezuela ratified today its commitment to the defense and guarantee of human rights, on the occasion of the celebrations for the International Human Rights Day.

"Venezuela celebrates this day and ratifies the commitment to defend and guarantee the rights of peoples. Let's work together for the dignity and respect of all, without exceptions," wrote President Nicolás Maduro, on the social network Twitter.

Every December 10, the international community celebrates Human Rights Day, the date on which the United Nations General Assembly approved the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948.

Venezuela celebra el Día de los Derechos Humanos, y ratifica el compromiso con la defensa y la garantía de los derechos de los pueblos. Trabajemos unidos por la dignidad y el respeto de todas y todos, sin excepciones. pic.twitter.com/ptP4DS0Cng — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) December 10, 2021

In 1950, under Resolution 423 (V), all interested States and organizations were invited to adopt the date as a time for reflection.

When adopted, with 48 States in favor and eight abstentions, the declaration was considered a "common ideal for which all peoples and nations should strive to secure, by progressive measures of a national and international character, its universal and effective recognition and observance."