Oklahoma’s College Shooting: 1 Dead, 1 Suspect in Custody

The victim was shot once and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, one man shot and killed another Monday at Rose State College in Midwest City, Oklahoma, U.S.

Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter said the victim was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect identified as 30-year-old Brandon Morrissette was confronted by officers working on the campus. "They ordered him to drop the weapon, which he did, and he was taken into custody."

The two were apparently involved in a domestic situation that ended in a shooting near campus, according to Porter.

Porter said there are no threats to students, faculty or staff outside the college. Crews from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Sheriff's Office are conducting an inspection of the campus to confirm the absence of threats.

According to the Midwest City Police Department, the suspect in the shooting at Rose State College on Monday has been identified as 30-year-old Brandon Morrissette. pic.twitter.com/MfmW6kM9Qa — Joleen Chaney (@JoleenChaney) April 25, 2023

Rose State College canceled classes for the remainder of the day after lifting the lockdown order.

The Midwest City Police Chief commended students and staff for how they responded during the lockdown. They had recently practiced what to do in the event of an active shooter.

The two-year college has about 13 000 students and is located in a suburb of Oklahoma.