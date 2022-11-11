    • Live
    • Audio Only
News > World

Oil Prices Rise Amid Positive China Demand Outlook

    Photo taken on March 12, 2019 shows operating oil pumps in Luling of Texas, the United States. | Photo: Xinhua/Wang Ying

Published 11 November 2022
Opinion

Friday's oil prices rally came as traders bet on a solid demand recovery in China amid the country's further efforts to optimize the COVID-19 response.

Oil prices rose noticeably on Friday, bolstered by market optimism in the prospect of energy demand in China.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for December delivery added 2.49 U.S. dollars, or 2.9 percent, to settle at 88.96 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for January delivery added 2.32 dollars, or 2.5 percent, to close at 95.99 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The rally came as traders bet on a solid demand recovery in China amid the country's further efforts to optimize the COVID-19 response.

Also lending buoyancy to oil was a weaker U.S. dollar. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, fell 1.76 percent to 106.2950 in late trading on Friday, following a 2.12-percent dip in the prior session. Historically, oil price is inversely related to the price of the U.S. currency.

Despite Friday's advance, oil prices suffered a loss for the week. The WTI notched a weekly decline of 3.9 percent, while Brent fell 2.6 percent, based on the front-month contracts.

