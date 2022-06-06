    • Live
News > World

Oil Prices Fall After Upbeat Week

  • Vehicles line up to enter a gas station as fuel prices will rise the next day in Zagreb, Croatia, on March 7, 2022.

    Vehicles line up to enter a gas station as fuel prices will rise the next day in Zagreb, Croatia, on March 7, 2022. | Photo: Marko Lukunic/PIXSELL via Xinhua

Published 6 June 2022 (1 hours 6 minutes ago)
Opinion

Oil prices declined on Monday, giving up some of the gains they had scored in the prior week.

For July delivery, the West Texas Intermediate lost 37 cents, or 0.3 percent, to settle at 118.50 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for August delivery decreased 21 cents, or nearly 0.2 percent, to close at 119.51 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Traders continued to digest a key decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, to boost output by a larger amount in July.
   
The group on Thursday agreed to increase oil production by 648,000 barrels per day (b/d) in July, higher than its previous monthly increases of 432,000 b/d.
   
The U.S. crude standard rose 3.3 percent for the week ending Friday, while Brent climbed 3.6 percent, based on the front-month contracts.

Tags

Oil Prices Gas Prices Inflation

Xinhua
by teleSUR/MS
