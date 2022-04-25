Oil Prices Dip as Demand Concerns Dominate

For June delivery, the West Texas Intermediate lost 3.53 U.S. dollars, or 3.5 percent, to settle at 98.54 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for June delivery decreased 4.33 dollars, or 4.1 percent, to close at 102.32 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The pullback came as investors assessed the impact of COVID-19 on the outlook of fuel demand.



Oil prices also came under pressure amid signs that the supply outages were becoming somewhat smaller.



According to Libya's oil ministry, oilfields that were closed due to blockades could resume production within days.



Based on the front-month contracts, the U.S. crude standard and Brent dipped 4.1 percent and 4.5 percent for the week ending Friday.