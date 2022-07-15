Obrador: “In Latin America There Is an Awakening of Conscience”

Mexican president, Manuel Lopez Obrador, thanked his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, for considering him a "leader of Latin America" and said that Lula is "a blessing for the brotherly people" of Brazil.

Mexico's President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, thanked the comments on his recent meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, coming the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and the former leftist candidate for the presidency of France, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, in addition to praising his Argentinean counterpart, Alberto Fernández.

"I thank you both very much for your comments; there are very good leaders in Latin America, people I view with great respect. This is the case of Alberto Fernández, President of Argentina, he is a person with convictions, honest, very prepared, with political skill and (...) with a social dimension", López Obrador answered in a press conference to a question on the subject.

Maduro considers that in the meeting at the White House last Tuesday, the Mexican ruler held "a solid, clear, diplomatic and firm position" on the issues of economic life, migration, social life, and the political relationship.

For his part, the leader of the French leftist coalition New Popular Ecologist and Social Union (Nupes) said after a meeting in the National Palace with López Obrador on Thursday afternoon that he would like the Mexican leader "to assume a leadership, not only in Latin America, so that there is a non-aligned point of view" in the world.

EXAMPLES OF EVO AND LULA

The head of state also spoke to the people's oriented content of the leaderships of former Bolivian President Evo Morales (2006-2019), his successor Luis Arce, and former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (2003-2011), favorite to win the October 2 elections.

During Morales' presidencies, like Arce's as Minister of Economy, "Bolivia was the country with the highest growth in America," he continued.

He also said that after the coup d'état, in November 2019, elections were held in Bolivia and the Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS) won again.

"Those who voted for Luis Arce were the poorest, the indigenous people; it was an example because conservatives always argue that the people are ungrateful," he recalled.

"When the conservative, anti-democratic, racist coup plotters thought that they had already dominated with the media campaign against what Evo represented, they called for an election (...), and the movement won, the poor, the humble people won", he expressed.

He also recalled that, within the framework of the Mexican revolution at the beginning of the 20th century, "conservatism defeated the democratic movement and assassinated President (Francisco) Madero" in 1915.

Regarding his favorite hero, the Mexican President said that "he was left alone and when political instability arose, sponsored by conservatism, he had to rely on the same Porfirian military men (of dictator Porfirio Diaz), who betrayed him and assassinated him."

The lesson of these events is that "we must rely on the people because they are grateful," he pointed out.

He also recalled a recent meeting he held last March with Brazilian leader Lula, whom he considers a victim of false accusations that led him to jail.

"Everything was false; now he is free, we talked, he is an exceptional man, extraordinary, fraternal, vigorous" because being young or old has to do with the mood of the people, he added.

López Obrador considers that Lula is now "much better than before, as a leader, he is admirable."

Although he indicated that he preferred not to comment further on the Brazilian because the presidential elections of next October are approaching, he pointed out that Lula "is an alternative, a blessing for that South American country."

"There is now an awakening of consciences throughout America and very good leaders. This helps because at the same time we are facing calamities, such as the pandemic, the effects of the war and all the crises affect the humble and poor people", he pointed out.

The President concluded his presentation on Latin American politics by stressing that if governments are in the hands of sensitive leaders, the harmful effects of crises can be mitigated.