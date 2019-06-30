OPEC Consensus Is for Rollover of Oil Production Cut in 2nd Half of 2019

The 14-member countries and allies, including Russia, will analyze the fulfillment of the cut in crude production in force this semester, and most likely set a new timetable for the remaining of 2019.

Ministers of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) seem to agree on the need to extend oil production cuts but are undecided whether it needs to be for six or nine months, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.

“Certainly it is a rollover, a consensus is emerging ... Everybody I am talking to is assuring that conformity in the second half is going to be a lot more uniform than what we have seen in the first half,” Falih stated.

Global oil demand and production supply will be the main issues to be evaluated during Monday’s 176th Meeting of the OPEC Conference, held in Vienna, which will also hold the 15th Meeting of the Joint Monitoring Ministerial Committee (JMMC) of the organization and non-OPEC nations.

The 14-member countries and 10 allies, including Russia, will analyze the fulfillment of the cut in crude production in force this semester, and most likely set a new timetable for the remaining of 2019.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday he had agreed with Saudi Arabia to extend the current agreement to cut 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in the next six to nine months, until December 2019 or March 2020.

The agreement of 24 countries was forged at the end of 2016 in order to halt the fall in oil prices, which was then pushed further by an oversupply, prompting all participants to commit to reducing their supplies.

Since then they not only kept the joint offer limited, but in December they deepened it with a second cut, of 1.2 million barrels per day (mbd), which came into force on Jan. 1 and in principle ran until June 30.

The JMMC was created to verify the degree of compliance with the commitments and can not make decisions because they require consensus in the meetings in which all OPEC members participate.

Venezuela has led preparatory meetings with OPEC members Algeria and Saudi Arabia in the hope of maintaining the stability of the global oil market. pic.twitter.com/78nSFkMOgA — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) June 30, 2019

"We evaluated the possibility of extending the Declaration of Cooperation, signed in December 2016 and continue to strengthen the decisions to maintain the stability of the oil market with production levels that meet the demand and the level of inventory needed," Venezuelan Minister of Petroleum, Manuel Quevedo said after holding bilateral talks with his Saudi counterpart.

According to the organization's Monthly Oil Market Report, total OPEC-14 preliminary crude oil production decreased to averaged29.88 million bpd in May. Crude oil output decreased mostly in Iran, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela, while production increased in Iraq, Angola and Gabon.

However, a steeply increase in recent months from the U.S’s oil exports, while imposing sanctions on Venezuela and Iran to reduce their shipments to global markets, “are creating negative trends in the market and are completely distorting the supply and demand picture”, as Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak warned back in March.

Based on preliminary data, OPEC indicates that global oil supply increased slightly by 0.04 million bpd month-on-month to average 98.26 million bpd in May 2019, compared with the previous month. The increase was mainly driven by the U.S., Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Canada, and the United Kingdom.