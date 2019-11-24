OAS Seeks to Divide Latin American Countries: Zapatero

"That organization (OAS) needs a process of integration and recovery of the great dialogues, and not of exclusion," Zapatero said.

The former President of Spain , José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, said on Saturday in Brazil that the Organization of American States ( OAS ) is seeking to divide Latin America, as part of a policy that has been a repeated failure.

"The only thing that it has done is to deepen divisions in the Latin American continent. That organization needs a process of integration and recovery of the great dialogues, and not exclusion," said Zapatero.

Likewise, the former Spanish President denounced the coup against the legitimate Bolivian President Evo Morales, while summoning the entire left of the continent to denounce the situation of that Andean nation.

“We saw the blow against the President of Bolivia - outrageous - so I call on Brazilians not to shut up and raise their voices against military intervention," he said, stating out that the people cannot "shut up" to these oppressive powers.

Furthermore, Zapatero expressed concern at the fact that the Bolivian Armed Forces have requested the resignation of Morales, which, he said, puts the democratic root of the South American continent at risk.

He also reiterated the need for regional and international organizations to show their support for Bolivia so that they can recover “the democratic character and end violence ”.