    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > U.S.

OAS Countries Re-Elect Luis Almagro as Secretary With 23 Votes
  • OAS Countries Re-Elect Luis Almagro as Secretary With 23 Votes
Published 20 March 2020 (1 hours 9 minutes ago)
Videos

The former President of the UN General Assembly, Maria Fernanda Espinoza, obtained 10 votes.

In a favorable outcome for President Donald Trump's foreign policy towards Latin America, twenty-three countries of the Organization of American States (OAS) Friday re-elected Luis Almagro as the Secretary-General of this institution, a position that he will hold until 2025.

RELATED:

OAS to Hold Secretary-General Elections Despite COVID-19, 13 States Object

His opponent, the former President of the UN General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinoza, who was chancellor during the Rafael Correa administration in Ecuador, obtained 10 votes.

“The fight for the OAS throne has taken place at a time of division in the region due to the crisis in Venezuela. Almagro drags Nicolas Maduro's detractors, while Espinosa… aspired to capitalize on the weariness of some countries with the secretary-general,” the Uruguayan outlet Notimerica commented.

Tags

Organization of American States OAS

People

Luis Almagro Maria Fernanda Espinosa

teleSUR - Notimerica
by teleSUR/ JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.