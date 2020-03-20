OAS Countries Re-Elect Luis Almagro as Secretary With 23 Votes

In a favorable outcome for President Donald Trump's foreign policy towards Latin America, twenty-three countries of the Organization of American States (OAS) Friday re-elected Luis Almagro as the Secretary-General of this institution, a position that he will hold until 2025.

His opponent, the former President of the UN General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinoza, who was chancellor during the Rafael Correa administration in Ecuador, obtained 10 votes.

“The fight for the OAS throne has taken place at a time of division in the region due to the crisis in Venezuela. Almagro drags Nicolas Maduro's detractors, while Espinosa… aspired to capitalize on the weariness of some countries with the secretary-general,” the Uruguayan outlet Notimerica commented.