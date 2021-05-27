Nyiragongo Volcano Prompts Evacuation of Goma Residents

Thousands of people are heading towards the Sake territory, the South Kivu province, and Rwanda.

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are evacuating part of the population residing in Goma, a city located about ten kilometers from the Nyiragongo volcano, which has generated seismic movements that herald a possible new eruption.

"We are evacuating part of Goma city because... it is likely an eruption underground and under Lake Kivu," said Constat Ndima, military governor of North Kivu province.

The Goma Volcano Observatory Scientific Director Kasereka Mahinda confirmed the existence of many cracks in buildings in those urban areas that have been most affected by the recent earthquakes.

After the provincial authorities announced the urgent and mandatory evacuation of 10 neighborhoods, thousands of people began to flee towards the Sake territory, the South Kivu province, and Rwanda.

Autoridades da República Democrática do Congo (RDCongo) advertiram hoje para o "risco de desestabilização" de gases perigosos dissolvidos sob o lago Kivu devido à atividade contínua do vulcão Nyiragongo e ordenaram a evacuação de partes da cidade de Goma. pic.twitter.com/MWhtyTyGwH — Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) May 27, 2021

The meme reads, "Officials from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) warned today of the 'risk of destabilization' caused by dangerous gases dissolved under Lake Kivu due to Nyiragongo volcano's continued activity. They ordered the evacuation of parts of Goma City."

On May 22, the Nyiragongo volcano entered into an eruption process that caused the death of at least 32 people.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) reported that some 300 children were separated from their families during the eruption. Some 550,000 people lost access to water after lava destroyed Goma’s main water supply sources.

On May 24, markets, stores, and public transportation began to resume operations in an attempt to regain normalcy in this city. Currently, however, recurrent seismic movements have once again brought activities to a standstill. The local airport remains closed.