Nyiragongo Volcano Prompts Evacuation of Goma Residents

    People leaving Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 27, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @Geotechpedia

Published 27 May 2021 (10 hours 35 minutes ago)
Thousands of people are heading towards the Sake territory, the South Kivu province, and Rwanda.

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are evacuating part of the population residing in Goma, a city located about ten kilometers from the Nyiragongo volcano, which has generated seismic movements that herald a possible new eruption.

"We are evacuating part of Goma city because... it is likely an eruption underground and under Lake Kivu," said Constat Ndima, military governor of North Kivu province.

The Goma Volcano Observatory Scientific Director Kasereka Mahinda confirmed the existence of many cracks in buildings in those urban areas that have been most affected by the recent earthquakes.

After the provincial authorities announced the urgent and mandatory evacuation of 10 neighborhoods, thousands of people began to flee towards the Sake territory, the South Kivu province, and Rwanda.

The meme reads, "Officials from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) warned today of the 'risk of destabilization' caused by dangerous gases dissolved under Lake Kivu due to Nyiragongo volcano's continued activity. They ordered the evacuation of parts of Goma City."

On May 22, the Nyiragongo volcano entered into an eruption process that caused the death of at least 32 people.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) reported that some 300 children were separated from their families during the eruption. Some 550,000 people lost access to water after lava destroyed Goma’s main water supply sources. 

On May 24, markets, stores, and public transportation began to resume operations in an attempt to regain normalcy in this city. Currently, however, recurrent seismic movements have once again brought activities to a standstill. The local airport remains closed.

