November 2020 the Hottest on Record, Global Warming Spiking

The European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) reported that November 2020 was the hottest on record and the second warmest in Europe. This, as heatwaves were reported in several parts of the world.

The C3S said registered heatwaves in parts of Australia as well as Malawi and Mozambique. Also, temperatures were considerably warmest in southern, central, and western Africa.

The latest data shows that this November was "0.77°C warmer than the 1981-2010 average" for the month. Moreover, "November 2020 was also the joint fourth most extreme month of any in terms of global warmth compared with the climatological average for the month in question."

��️ Europe as a whole experienced its warmest autumn on record

��️ Temperatures were most above average in the north and east



More➡️https://t.co/Y8oyVUP8m6

On the other hand, this was also the hottest autumn ever recorded in Europe. According to the C3S, "it was 1.9°C above the 1981-2010 norm, 0.4°C higher than the average temperature for 2006, the previous warmest autumn."

Furthermore, the annual data shows an alarming speed of global warming as the period December 2019 to November 2020 "was 0.65°C warmer than the 1981-2010 average."