Norway's Leftist Opposition Party Wins Parliamentary Election

A changing of the guard at the highest level of Norwegian politics was forecasted following the closing of voting stations for the Parliamentary Election on Monday. Nearly all left-wing parties saw a surge in their vote

The opposition coalition led by the Labor Party look set to win 88 in the 169-seat Storting (parliament), according to the projection published by the Norwegian Directorate of Elections based on a count of 90 percent of the votes.

The prediction would mean Erna Solberg, leader of the Conservative Party and the ruling bourgeois coalition, would have to step down as prime minister after an eight-year tenure.



According to the Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten, Solberg has called Labor Party's Jonas Gahr Store and congratulated him on the victory.



The forecast showed a significant decline for the bourgeois bloc, which only stands to get 64 seats.



According to another forecast on Norwegian news channel TV2, Store will form a majority government together with the Socialist Left Party and the Central Party. The Marxist Red Party increased their representatives from 1 to 8, effectively doubling their vote share.



Norway holds the parliamentary election every four years.