North Korean Leader Boasts Of 'Invincible' Ties With China

President Xi’s two-day-long visit to Pyongyang comes just a week before he is scheduled to meet with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump at the G20 Summit.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has concluded his first official visit to North Korea on Friday, the Reuters News Agency reported.

Upon President Xi’s departure from Pyongyang, North Korean leader Kim Jung Un hailed his nation’s ‘invincible’ ties with China as the two countries continue their close relationship.

North Korean state media agency KCNA covered Mr. Xi's highly symbolic visit prominently on Friday.

It said that at time when "serious and complicated changes are happening in international and regional situations", the two leaders had shared their "views on important and regional matters including the situation of the Korean peninsula".

KCNA cites Mr. Kim as saying the talks were an "important opportunity" for the allies to demonstrate their "invincible" and "unchangeable" friendship.

The two leaders have met several times before but it was Mr. Xi's first visit to Pyongyang as Chinese President.

The Chinese President is set to discuss his nation’s ongoing trade dispute with the U.S., one of which has been plaguing the relationship between Beijing and Washington.

At the same time, North Korea has its own tiff with the Trump administration, as the U.S. President seeks to convince Pyongyang to halt its nuclear program.