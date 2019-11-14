    • Live
News > North Korea

North Korea Not Interested in December Peace Talks with US
  North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Myohyangsan Medical Appliances Factory, North Korea in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 26, 2019. | Photo: Reuters

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Myohyangsan Medical Appliances Factory, North Korea in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 26, 2019. | Photo: Reuters

Published 14 November 2019 (3 hours 33 minutes ago)
“If the negotiated solution of issues is possible, we are ready to meet with the U.S. at any place and any time,” Kim Myong Gil said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

North Korea said on Thursday it has been offered a fresh meeting with the United States, but is uninterested in more talks aimed at “appeasing us” ahead of a year-end deadline Pyongyang has set for Washington to show more flexibility in their negotiations.

Kim Myong Gil, the North’s nuclear negotiator, said in a report carried by state media that Stephen Biegun, his U.S. counterpart who jointly led last month’s failed denuclearization talks in Stockholm, had offered through a third country to meet again.

Kim and Biegun met last month in the Swedish capital for the first time since U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed in June to re-open negotiations that have been stalled since a failed summit in Vietnam in February.

But the meeting fell apart, with Kim saying the U.S. side failed to present a new approach.

“If the negotiated solution of issues is possible, we are ready to meet with the U.S. at any place and any time,” Kim Myong Gil said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

But he called Biegun’s proposal a “sinister aim of appeasing us in a bid to pass with ease” Pyongyang’s year-end deadline. “We have no willingness to have such negotiations.”

North Korea has been seeking a lifting of punishing sanctions, but the United States has insisted Kim Jong Un must dismantle his nuclear weapons program first.

Reuters
by teleSUR/la
