North Korea Launches Cruise Missiles From its East Coast

North Korea's government has ramped up weapons tests in recent weeks, including the launches of a purported “underwater nuclear weapon system”.

The Yonhap information platform reported this weekend that North Korea launched several cruise missiles from its east coast, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"Our armed forces detected several unidentified cruise missiles fired near the waters surrounding the North Korean region of Sinpo at 08h00 today," the Southern Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) statement said, and pointed Yonhap.

In the meantime the entity did not give more details, only that it specified that "while we strengthen our control and surveillance, our Armed Forces have coordinated closely with the USA. to monitor other signs of North Korean provocations".

This is already the second launch of cruise missiles from the North so far this year, since it conducted, on Wednesday, a launch test of strategic cruise missiles, called "Pulhwasal-3-31", towards the Yellow Sea.

Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, said earlier this month that South Korea was his country’s “principal enemy” and that peaceful reunification of the Korean Peninsula was no longer possible. The US, South Korea and Japan have responded to Pyongyang’s tests by carrying out expanded joint military exercises, which have been considered by North Korea as ''rehearsals for an invasion.''