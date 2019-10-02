North Korea Fires Submarine Missile in Show of Strength

The move comes as the U.S. continues to refuse to lift economic sanctions, and as the South ramp up military cooperation with Trump's adminstration.

North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) that landed near Japanese, waters, in a show of strength as the U.S. and South Korea ramp up military cooperation.

The missile is said to be a Pukguksong-class weapon, it flew 450 kilometers and reached an altitude of 910 kilometers. “At present, there are no reports of damage to shipping or aircraft in nearby airspace,” Japan’s authorities said. Pyongyang is yet to release a statement on the matter.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s National Security Council says the projectile might have been a nuclear-capable SLBM.

North Korea had suspended the development of SLBM technology as part of the peace process. However, for some months now Pyongyang believes that the U.S. and South Korea are no longer respecting the process.

Seoul has been purchasing new heavy-duty military equipment from the U.S., in particular, F-35 warplanes. North Korea says this represents a violation of what was agreed on during talks.

Pyongyang stresses they have met their obligations, having destroyed their nuclear reactor in Yongbyon and various other missile sites. The North said since Seoul and the U.S. are no longer respecting existing agreements, and that the country will now begin new ballistic missile tests while strengthening ties with China, as a reliable ally against the United States.

Seoul's reluctance to respect the peace talks stems from the ongoing U.S. economic sanctions, which the Trump administration has refused to lift.