North Korea Attacks ‘Hypocrisy’ of South Korea as Peace Falters

The government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, has slammed the government in Seoul for not implementing agreements made during peace talks in 2018. The comments come as South Korea ramps up military cooperation with the U.S., and North Korea strengthens relations with China.

In an article published by the government on Tuesday, in North Korean public media outlet Uriminzokkiri, they denounce the South Korean government for launching joint military exercises with the U.S., on the border with the North, despite agreeing with during peace talks that such exercises would come to an end. Also pointing out that both the Seoul government and Donald Trump told Pyongyang explicitly that the provocative exercises would cease if North Korea began denuclearization.

North Korea has long considered such exercises as preparations for a possible U.S. invasion.

North Korea has also condemned the fact that Seoul has been purchasing new heavy duty military equipment from the U.S., in particular, F-35 warplanes. They say this is represents yet another violation of what was agreed during talks.

Pyongyang stresses that they have met their obligations, having destroyed their nuclear reactor in Yongbyon and various other missile sites. The North say that since Seoul and the U.S. are no longer respecting existing agreements, the North will now begin new ballistic missile tests and strengthen ties with China, as a reliable ally against the United States.

The failure of Seoul to respect the peace talks has been followed by the ongoing U.S. economic sanctions, which the Trump administration has said will only be lifted if the North is fully denuclearized.

North Korean authorities warned in August about possible breaks downs in the achievements of the Korean peace process, saying, “Escalating hostile military moves by the United States and the south Korean authorities are reducing the dynamics of dialogue for building a lasting and durable peace on the Korean peninsula, and this compels us to weigh a realistic way of turning our attention more to strengthening the physical deterrence.”

Nevertheless, Pyongyang still hold hopes peace, saying, “We remain unchanged in our position to resolve all issues in a peaceful manner through dialogue and negotiation. However, dialogue accompanied by military threats is of no interest to us.”