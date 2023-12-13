Noboa's Bill To Forgive Debts to Large Ecuadorian Companies

On Wednesday, the Workers' United Front (FUT) and the Ecuadorian Confederation of Free Union Organizations (CEOLS) criticized President Daniel Noboa's "Economic Efficiency and Job Generation Law," which was discussed in the first debate in the National Assembly.

Besides demanding the immediate payment of overdue salaries to public officials, the unions rejected the creation of free trade zones that undermine labor conditions and the forgiveness of debts for large corporate groups.

CEOLS President Marcela Arellano denounced that the Noboa bill opens the doors to the privatization of strategic economic activities and public services.

"The bill is unconstitutional," she emphasized, stating that one of the consequences of the proposed policies would be an increase in the prices of goods and services.

Neoliberal mismanagement has created an atmosphere in Ecuador which has seen violence spike 500% since 2017.



The race for the presidency has already been bloodied.@DenisRogatyuk is in Ecuador and explains how this is possible. pic.twitter.com/RyffSYMzpa — Benjamin Rubinstein (@BenFRubinstein) August 13, 2023

Union leaders also denounced that they unsuccessfully requested a hearing in National Assembly's Economic Development Committee.

"The lawmakers have not shown the will to address the working people's concerns," FUT President Jose Villavicencio said and explained that the bill will forgive tax fines, interest, and surcharges for the country's large economic groups.

On Dec.19, FUT, CEOLS, and their union organizations will mobilize toward the National Assembly to demand that lawmakers do not approve the Noboa bill.