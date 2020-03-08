No Winner Declared for Guyanese Elections Amid Court Hearing

“Like the rest of the international community, we will not recognize the government if it’s sworn in,” said Bharrat Jagdeo, a leader of the opposition People’s Progressive Party.

The Guyanese Chief Justice Roxane George said on Sunday that the High Court has jurisdiction in a case brought up by a supporter of the PPP seeking full verification of the vote for Region Four at Monday’s General elections.

According to the comments from the Justice Minister, it appears that there will be no swearing in ceremony yet, as the court case must be concluded before anyone can be declared a winner.

The High Court will reconvene next Tuesday to discuss the PPP's case and decide whether or not their argument holds any merit to further delay the pronouncement of a winner for this election.

Current Guyanese President David Granger was declared the winner of the March 2 election. The U.S. and its allies cast doubt on the vote count in a key district and said they “question the credibility” of the results produced by the electoral authority, which showed a win for the ruling party in the area.

“Like the rest of the international community, we will not recognize the government if it’s sworn in,” said Bharrat Jagdeo, a leader of the opposition People’s Progressive Party.

The party has filed an injunction against the nation’s Elections Commission and has demanded a full count, he said.

Attention to the small South American country has risen after a huge off-shore oil discovery became one of the biggest bets for Exxon Mobil Corp. Guyana’s crude production surged last year, causing the nation’s gross domestic product to grow at the fastest pace in the world.