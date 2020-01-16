'No Time Extension to Coup-Born Regime' Bolivian Workers Warn

Bolivia's social organizations Thursday reject the Constitutional Court's decision to extend the period of the self-proclaimed President Jeanine Añez until the installation of a new government which is expected to emerge from the May 3 elections​​​​​​.

The Confederation of Rural and Indigenous Women Bartolina Sisa (CNMCIO-BS) leader Leonilda Zurita recalled that Añez ends her period as Senator on that day and there is no resolution legalizing her appointment as Interm President so far.

"Añez is a senator and her term ends. We cannot be confused. She has no resolution that says she is President. Who has given her a resolution that says she is President? She is a senator and her term ends on January 22," Zurita said categorically.

This Indigenous leader highlighted that Evo Morales' resignation letter has not been debated by the National Assembly, which means that he is still Bolivia's president.

She also pointed out that women's organizations are ready to join massive protests to defend democracy from the U.S.-backed dictatorship.

A dos meses de la masacre de Sacaba, todavía no hay justicia para mis hermanos y hermanas. pic.twitter.com/ajS5OWfp3Z — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) January 16, 2020

"Two months after the Sacaba massacre, there is still no justice for my brothers and sisters."

On January 12, at a national meeting carried out in the Huanuni mining center, the Unity Pact (UP), which is composed of trade unions supporting the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS), decided to reject the extension of the Añez regime by performing peaceful mobilizations from January 20 on.

At the UP reunion, the Bolivian working class, Indigenous peoples, and transporters vowed to join their forces to coordinate the "Defense of Democracy", as reported by local outlet El Potosi.

On January 10, Evo Morales also denounced the illegality of extending the mandate of the coup-born authorities, for their "interim administration" must cease on January 22, the day when a new government should begin according to the Bolivian constitution.​​​​​​​

The Cochabamba Municipalities Association president Hector Arce announced that social organizations are evaluating whether they should begin massive demonstrations on January 22 to reject the prolongation of the coup-born, U.S.-backed regime.​​​​​​​